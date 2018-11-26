Indians quarterback, Roschon Johnson, left no doubt on the outcome of his game against Lindale on Friday.

The senior accounted for six touchdowns and 478 yards of offense to help lead Port Neches-Groves to a 50-28 second round win.

Johnson didn't waste much time to get on the scoreboard inside NRG Stadium , rushing for an 66-yard touchdown on the second play of the game to put PN-G up early.

Later in the first quarter, he found his favorite target senior Jose Ceja for a 65-yard connection that went the distance to tie the game at 14.

The Eagles fought in the first half and regained the lead in the second quarter, but Johnson again answered with a TD run.

Just before halftime, the seniors connected again through the air with Johnson putting the ball right in the hands of Ceja for a 43-yard score.

Johnson finished the game going 9-for-16 with 230 yards passing.

Indians led 29-21 at halftime and after the break, Johnson poured it on.

In the third quarter, he rushed for two long touchdowns (87 & 73 yards) to ice the game and would end his night with 248 yards rushing.

PN-G advances to the regional semifinals for the third straight year and will play Fort Bend Marshall at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in Baytown.

© 2018 KBMT