How is this for a “welcome back to the NFL” moment? The reigning Walter Payton Man of the Year was Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded defender for the Houston Texans in their 27-20 loss to the New England Patriots Sunday.

Highest-graded players on defense for the #Texans in Week 1 vs. Pats



1. J.J. Watt - 84.4

2. Justin Reid - 80.5

3. D.J. Reader - 79.5

4. Tyrann Mathieu - 77.5

5. Angelo Blackson - 75.0https://t.co/0kWOAgWskq — PFF HOU Texans (@PFF_Texans) September 10, 2018

Watt managed to produce three total tackles in New England with two of them solo. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year also had two quarterback hits on Tom Brady in his first game back since fracturing his left tibial plateau on Oct. 8, 2017 versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

“My body feels good, my body feels fine,” Watt said after the game. “I mean, it feels like I played a full football game. Like I said, I think I really started to get lathered up there by the second half and I think that just knocking some of that rust off for a full game and just getting back into a groove and so I’m excited to watch the film, learn from it, grow from it and then go out there next week.”

Watt also managed to pass cornerback Dunta Robinson for the fifth-most career total tackles in Texans history Sunday. Perhaps Watt will earn his first sack of the season Sept. 16 as Houston takes on the Tennessee Titans.

