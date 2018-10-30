BATON ROUGE — Ed Orgeron actually growled Monday at his press conference.

It was not a roar. The LSU coach is painstakingly trying to make sure he, his coaches and his players do not do that fully until Saturday night when they play Alabama. The Tigers (7-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) are ranked No. 4 entering tonight's first College Football Playoff rankings (6 p.m., ESPN) and host No. 1 Alabama (8-0, 5-0 SEC) at 7 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium.

It was a low "Grrr" from Orgeron.

He had just been asked what it will be like Saturday "knowing it will probably take at least 30 points or so to win."

Orgeron paused after the guttural growl and asked, "Who said 30 points?"

"I did," the reporter said.

"Good," Orgeron said and laughed.

Seriously, though, needing 30 points to beat Alabama may be a conservative guess. The Crimson Tide leads the nation in scoring with 54.1 points a game and is No. 2 in total offense with 564.2 yards a game.

"We're going to go to win the game, I can tell you that," Orgeron said. "We're going to figure out a game plan that fits the team. We haven't figured that out yet."

Emotion — you can bet — will be a major ingredient to that recipe. LSU enters a home game against Alabama with a better record than in any pairing since 2012 when it was 7-1 overall and 3-1 in the SEC while ranked No. 6. The Tigers had that one won until an Alabama touchdown with 51 seconds left gave it a 21-17 victory. LSU has lost seven straight in all.

"I know the energy in the state of Louisiana and the energy in the stadium is going to be something that we haven't seen for a long time in Louisiana," Orgeron said. "But we're not going to explode until 7 p.m. central time standard time. I know this. Our coaching staff is ready. Our team is ready."

But after an open week and nearly another week to go, it's too early to be ready.

"There's nothing you can do until Saturday night," he said. "Get the most that we can out of today. I know and everybody knows how big this game is for the state of Louisiana, for our football team. But I am not going to make it bigger than life that our guys can't handle it. We're also not going to say, 'It's not like every other game.' We understand this is 'the' game."

Meanwhile, the Tiger Nation, including the team, enters its second week frothing in anger over the suspension of star linebacker Devin White for the first half against Alabama. He was called for a targeting hit in the fourth quarter against Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald on Oct. 13.

"This team plays well when they are mad," said Orgeron, whose Tigers were angry after letting one slip away at Florida, 27-19, on Oct. 6 and responded by beating No. 2 Georgia, 36-16, a week later. "I coach better when I'm mad. I like it. That's good. We need to be that way."

LSU defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko was told of his coach's comments about playing mad.

"I agree," he said simply.

Anger needs management and a plan, though. Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads the nation in passing efficiency at 238.8 on 107 completions in 152 attempts for 2,066 yards with no interceptions and 25 touchdowns, and the Tide leads the SEC in fewest sacks with five.

But LSU is tied for first in the nation in interceptions with 14, and safety Grant Delpit is tied for second in the nation with five of those.

"I don't know," Delpit said Monday when asked why Tagovailoa hasn't thrown any interceptions. "Maybe because they haven't played anybody like us yet. Or just maybe because he makes the right decisions. But I don't know. He's a great quarterback, though. We'll see."

Delpit also leads LSU with four sacks.

Alabama coach Nick Saban has said LSU is the best defense his team will have seen yet. The Tigers are No. 1 in the SEC in pass efficiency defense and No. 5 in the nation, and they are No. 3 in the league and No. 7 in the nation in scoring defense with 15.1 points allowed a game.

"We need to get better at our three-man rushes," said Fehoko, who will return to the lineup after missing the Mississippi State game with an elbow injury. He has three tackles for losses, including 1.5 sacks, with two quarterback hurries. "If we can do that and drop eight into coverage, it would be phenomenal."

When White starts the second half free of his suspension, he will help with the rush, in coverage and everywhere else. The junior from Springhill leads the Tigers and is tied for third in the SEC with 76 tackles, including seven behind the line and one sack with six quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

LSU defensive end Rashard Lawrence thinks White may actually explode when he finally enters the game, particularly if LSU is ahead or not far behind Alabama, which has led at halftime this season by an average of 39-7.

"Oh, that's the plan," Lawrence said. "We either want to have it closer or be up, because when Devin comes in, we know what he's going to do to that crowd. We know the plays he's going to make. He's going to be flying around sideline to sideline. He's already not tired after a 60-minute game. So for him, only playing 30 minutes, he's going to be full go. He does not get tired."

White has even expressed concern about not being tired after games.

"He said to me after a game, 'Man, is it bad that I'm not even sore after the game? I'm not limping like y'all. I can play another game.' I was like, 'Shhh.' He could go all day," Lawrence said.

It could be the biggest half in White's career.

"The level of focus is turned up a whole notch now," Fehoko said. "For a lot of the older guys like me, this is the biggest game of our careers."

A win could push LSU to No. 1, where it hasn't been since the night of Jan. 9, 2012, when it lost the national championship game to No. 2 Alabama, 21-0, in New Orleans, starting the seven-game losing streak.

"All that stuff is on the perimeter," Orgeron said. "All that stuff is out there. It's noise and stuff. Start thinking about that too much, you get punched in the mouth. This is a game where you've got to focus on the fundamentals. You've got to be mentally tough. You can't worry about, 'What if this happens? What if that happens? Where this brings us?' All that stuff goes out after the kickoff."

A kickoff Orgeron, his team and their state cannot wait to arrive.

"We're going to approach every day like we have," Orgeron said. "We're not going to change our process. Now, when it comes down to game time, there's going to be an excitement in the air that's going to be different for this game. This just happens this way. That's how it is in LSU versus Alabama. There's nothing I need to say or do this week to get these guys fired up."

GARRETT BRUMFIELD TO RETURN: LSU senior starting left guard Garrett Brumfield, who has missed the last four games with a knee injury, is expected to play Saturday against Alabama, Coach Ed Orgeron said Monday after speaking to trainer Jack Marucci. Just a week ago, Orgeron did not think Brumfield would be able to play.

"Surprisingly, I talked to Jack this morning, and he feels that Garrrett is going to be ready to go," Orgeron said. "He's going to be about as healthy as he possibly can be. That gives us a boost. Garrett brings a tremendous amount of leadership, a tremendous amount of confidence, and he also makes the calls."

