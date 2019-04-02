NEW ORLEANS — It seems everyone has something to say about the controversial "NOLA No-Call" - including President Donald Trump.

President Trump sat down with CBS News' Margaret Brennan before the Super Bowl to talk about Tom Brady, the NFL and of course the controversial pass interference no-call in the NFC Championship game. In the interview, Trump described the no-call as the worst call he had ever seen.

"The Saints are a wonderful team with a great quarterback. And it's a shame that we couldn't have seen that game finished out, because that was a beautiful pass," Trump said. "He was not just interfered with. He was really hit hard."

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman committed a blatant interference penalty with a helmet-to-helmet hit on Tommylee Lewis well before the pass arrived inside the 5, forcing the Saints to settle for Wil Lutz's 31-yard field goal that made it 23-20 with 1:41 left in regulation.

If the pass interference penalty had been called, the Saints could've run most of the time off the clock to set up a winning field goal from chip-shot range.

"Being that it happened right there in front of the person who would be the one to make the call, and everyone in the stands saw it, everyone watching at home on TV saw it, that makes it even more difficult to take," Saints quarterback Drew Brees said after the game.

"Who really knows what would have happened in the end? But certainly they would've been in a very good position to have won that game," Trump said. "But it is what it is. It was a bad call. I don't think anybody denies it was a bad call."

Trump added that he was rooting for the New England Patriots to win the big game. The Patriots would go on to win their sixth Super Bowl title, 13-3 over the Rams.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.