DALLAS — The start of the season hasn't gone the way the Dallas Cowboys would have liked even after a walk-off win on Sunday. Dallas currently has one of the most anemic and predictable offenses in the league which ranks 30th in the NFL with just 16.8 per game.

Dallas needed a Herculean effort from Ezekiel Elliott to put up 26 points against Detroit. Right now, the only chains their young quarterback seems to be moving are between stagnation and regression.

Seems like the perfect time to open up an old wound.

The premiere of "A Football Life" on the career of Tony Romo aired last week on the NFL Network, reminding the offensively frustrated fan base of their very recent past.

The hour-long career retrospective for the former Cowboys quarterback was a stark reminder of how special the undrafted free agent out of Eastern Illinois was.

Having the fortitude to stand his ground while negotiating with Bill Parcells and Jerry Jones' legendary poker faces foreshadowed his entire tenure as the starting quarterback for America's team. He survived a disastrous debut to entrench himself as the face of the franchise. While there were some moments that probably left them in need of medical attention like Cabo and the botched hold in Seattle, there were many more that that captivated an entire generation of Cowboys fans.

Broken bones and perseverance. The playoff win against Philly in 2009. Romo to Witten.

The tongue-in-cheek fan addition of Romo's name into the Ring of Honor so many years ago lost its humor relatively quickly. The Mexican-American kid from Burlington, Wisconsin became the All-Time leader in passing yards and touchdowns for the most storied franchise in football, all accomplished in a career that started at the bottom of the depth chart and was shortened by injuries.

After years of carrying mediocre teams and running for his life, the formula seemed to have been perfected in 2014. The greatest catch that never was led to an infuriating end, but the momentum seen provided optimism going forward.

Romo's injuries led to a lost season the following year. The misfortune led to a top 5 draft pick and Ezekiel Elliott, a necessity for the Romo friendly offense after losing Demarco Murray to free agency a year before. 2016 was supposed to be the year it would all come together, with the mammoth offensive line and the pass-catching running back drafted to complement Romo giving him the best protection he ever had.

The parallels between RomoMania at the expense of Drew Bledsoe in 2006 and losing his spot to Dak Prescott a decade later seem uncanny at first.

Tony didn't lose his position due to ineffectiveness like Bledsoe, but to another injury setback and an otherworldly start never seen before from a rookie Quarterback.

Why didn't the Cowboys give him one last shot? That question will be debated for years to come.

When Tony was finally healthy enough to play, the organization decided that disrupting the chemistry of Prescott and the Cowboys 8-1 start wasn't worth a shot at a fairytale ending for the aging gunslinger. Romo was seeing the football field better than he ever had before, but had accumulated too many war wounds for their liking at the time.

A decision was made to ride the hot hand and we never got the chance to see Tony Romo and Ezekiel Elliott team up. Romo's final pass came in garbage time in Philadelphia during Week 16 in 2016. It was, of course, a perfectly placed dime in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown to Terrance Williams. Otherwise, the ten-year veteran was cast aside for the shiny new replacement as 21-4 captivated the city.

Romo was 26 by the time he got his shot in 2006, progressing up the depth chart slowly. Dak was 23 and would have still had plenty of years to be the guy. Romo gracefully bowed out and ceded the season to Prescott to avoid a controversy, but that turned out to be the end.

After cruising to the #1 seed in the regular season, Dallas once again lost to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers with Tony riding the bench in favor of Prescott. There would be no revenge for 2014. The abrupt end had some wondering if Tony's experience would have provided better results.

There was talk that Romo clamored for an open competition between he and Prescott to be allowed, but the prospect of building on Dak's first season (he won Offensive Rookie of the Year) was too tantalizing to pass up for Cowboys brass.

After considering playing elsewhere, Romo avoided breaking more hearts by retiring. He golfed. He joined the dirty Dallas Mavs (and if you believe some rumors, would have played in an actual game if it wasn't for Adam Silver shutting it down.) He golfed some more. His next move was a natural fit, joining CBS as the lead NFL analyst. In the first game he called, the rest of the country realized just how special of a football mind he had.

Dallas never really got a chance to mourn losing their longtime signal caller, quickly moving on with who they thought would be their long-term replacement.

In the circle of life that is an NFL quarterback's career, Dak's seat has now gotten considerably hot. After an insane rookie season, Prescott's faults became more noticeable in 2017. Zeke's suspension and chemistry issues with Dez Bryant made a perfect scapegoat, but that excuse has been used up.

Zeke is back in 2018 and is among the league leaders in rushing, Dez is on his phone, and the offense is still bottom of the barrel. The more experience that Dak gets, the more it seems that the league has figured him out.

Romo was already Tony Romo by the time Jason Garrett's regime started. He was nurtured by Bill Parcells and nudged along by Sean Payton and Todd Haley. This is the first time we have had to see Jason Garrett elevate a starting Quarterback and help their progression. It’s one thing to wonder if Dak has the tools, but does he also have the resources?

Despite playful comments to the local media teasing a comeback, Tony's not coming back to save this team as a player. With his clairvoyant view of the game, his name will continue to be brought up until his age prevents it.

Dak may be around long enough to outlive the chatter about his predecessor, but the Cowboys may come to regret giving up on Tony Romo's career sooner than they had to.

Do you think Tony Romo could suit up and outperform Dak Prescott right now or has that ship sailed? Share your thoughts with Irvin on Twitter @twittirv.

© 2018 WFAA