MOBILE, Ala. — For the first time this summer Mid-County was on the wrong end of the scoreboard as the Ohio Valley Champions from Crown Point, Indiana handed the local stars a 6-3 loss at the Babe Ruth World Series.

The Southwest Champs jumped out to an early 1-0 lead when Nederland's Omar Moscarro drove in fellow Bulldog Adam Roccaforte. The NWI (Northwest Indiana) Rippers would respond with two runs of their own in the bottom of the first before blowing the game open with a four spot in the second.

Noah Gregory took the loss for Mid-County after giving up six runs on nine hits.

Mid-County (2-1) can win the National Division, and earn a bye into the semifinals, with a win over Bakersfield, California (3-0). They'll face the Waves tomorrow morning at 9:30.