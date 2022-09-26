'I see her as a mother'| Nicki Collen speaks about Brittney Griner

Nicki Collen responded to questions about Brittney Griner's situation during a press conference on Monday

WACO, Texas — Nicki Collen and the Baylor women's basketball team participated in their first public practice of the season.

During the team's media availability, Collen was asked about Brittney Griner. It comes on the same day that former Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey was asked about her former player.

Mulkey said, "and you won't", when a reporter said he hadn't seen her comment on the issue.

Collen spoke for nearly five minutes about Griner, who she knows from playing against her in the WNBA and at different events.

"We all know that 10 years is a long time," she said. "I see her as a mother, as a sister, as a spouse, as a daughter."

Collen addressed Griner kneeling during the National Anthem, as well.

"We can argue about kneeling all day long. Brittney Griner wore that USA across her chest and won gold medals for this country."

