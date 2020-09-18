HS Football: West Brook and Nederland shine over PN-G and Port Arthur-Memorial in scrimmage

Class 5A and 6A teams as well as TAPPS begin regular season play September 24-26

BEAUMONT, Texas — After the UIL delayed the start of the regular season by five weeks due to COVID-19, we are another step closer for the state's two largest classifications and TAPPS to get underway.

Until then, some of our local squads got in some work Thursday night before the start of the regular season next week.

Nederland hosted Port Arthur-Memorial on their new turf while West Brook welcomed PN-G.

The Bulldogs routed the Titans 17-13, behind a strong quarterback performance by Rene Cunningham, who finished the game with two touchdowns.

The Bulldogs open their season next week at Huntsville (9/25) while the Titans travel to Port Neches-Groves to start regular season play.

In other action, West Brook won their scrimmage over PN-G, 28-10.

The Bruins trailed 10-0 early in the second quarter, then rattled off 28 straight points to win in three quarters of play.