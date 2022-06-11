How to watch the Astros World Series victory parade | Our coverage is LIVE now

The parade starts at noon, but our sister station's coverage begins at 10:30 a.m.

HOUSTON, Texas — The Houston Astros are World Series champions and every champion deserves a parade!

That's why TODAY, the City of Houston is throwing the team a parade in downtown Houston.

If you’re going to be heading downtown for the parade, check here for what you need to know.

But if you’re not, we’ve got so many different ways for you to celebrate with the Astros.

First, we’re going to be broadcasting the parade LIVE beginning with pre-parade coverage at 10:30 a.m., followed by the parade starting at noon.

You can also watch it live on 12News' 12+ on Roku and FireTV, 12NewsNow.com, the 12NewsNow app, YouTube and Facebook.

