'How Great Teams Heal Hurt' | Damon West introduces new book to hometown

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Port Arthur man is sharing his story of redemption and making it easier to have the uncomfortable conversation that in the end promote growth.

Damon West was once a standout quarterback from Port Arthur until a drug addiction sent him down a different path. Now, West travels the world delivering messages of redemption and perseverance.

West is expanding his message through his new book, "The Locker Room: How Great Teams Heal Hurt, Overcome Adversity, and Build Unity."

The book is about promoting uncomfortable conversations to create growth within a team.

"I first got introduced to a locker room right here in Port Arthur where I grew up playing high school football, high school football is really big in Texas, and I saw the magic and the power of a locker room," says West. "A locker room just isn't about a sports team. A locker room is any place where people come together to exchange thoughts and ideas."

West's book addresses topics like discrimination and cancel culture. He believes it's a resource on how to approach these topics.

"In this country, in the last couple of years, we've had a lot of division but they can expect to see solutions on how to get through those difficult conversations," West said. "They can expect to see the results. They can expect to see accountability because these are things that all have to happen, but what they'll really see is how to have a conversation. What's so important about having a conversation is everyone wants to feel like they've been heard, and when we feel like we've been heard, now we feel like we're a part of a team."