Former Houston Oilers RB Gary Brown passes away

Brown spent five seasons with the Oilers and seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys as a running backs coach.

HOUSTON — Former NFL running back and coach Gary Brown has passed away, according to multiple reports.

Brown, 52, was reportedly in hospice care for the last few weeks dealing with health issues before passing away Sunday.

Brown was originally drafted by the Houston Oilers in the eighth round of the 1991 NFL Draft.

He would go on to play eight seasons in the NFL, spending five of them in Houston. He also played for, what was known then as the San Diego Chargers, and the New York Giants.

After his playing career, Brown became a coach at several schools before coming back to the NFL in 2009 as the Cleveland Browns' running back coach.

Brown then joined the Dallas Cowboys staff in 2013 as a running backs coach where he spent seven seasons.

"Gary Brown had a big heart partnered with a big smile and a big personality," Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said in a statement. "His energy and spirit were infectious. He lit up every room he walked into and touched the lives of those who knew him in such a positive way."

After the Cowboys parted ways with head coach Jason Garrett, Brown also left Dallas to join the University of Wisconsin Badgers for the 2021 season as their running backs coach.