The Astros have their worst record since 2016 through first 72 games of 2023 season

The defending World Champs are 7-10 in June and were just swept in three games at home by the Cincinnati Reds

HOUSTON — The general theme around Major League Baseball this season is that strange things are happening. Teams you expect to be in first place aren’t. Teams you wouldn’t expect to be in playoff spots are—and yes, it’s still early, but many teams you’d expect to fade away by now aren’t exactly fading away.

The St. Louis Cardinals, a team who hasn’t finished lower than third place in the NL Central since 2008, are in last place in the division, behind the fourth place Cubs by five games in the loss column.

Another perennial playoff contender who is struggling to get things going is the defending World Champion Houston Astros, who fell into third place in the AL West behind the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels thanks to a three-game sweep at home by the surprising and soaring Cincinnati Reds.

Let’s get this out of the way; the Astros aren’t a “bad” team. They’re three games above .500, and they're still technically in a playoff spot, but this is the first time since 2016, the last time they didn’t make the playoffs, that their record has been this “bad” after 72 games.

Hosts Brett Chancey and Eric Huysman of the Locked On Astros podcast talked about their team’s struggles on the latest episode.

Chancey said, “This collapse lately where they had started heating up. They had started scoring more runs. They won three of four from LA coming into June, then they crushed Toronto 11-4, and ever since then, the wheels have come off.” Chancey’s not exaggerating. Since that win in Toronto, the Astros are 3-9. They are 7-10 overall so far in June.

They won two series, one against the Angels and one against the Nationals, but they’ve lost every other series this month, including the sweep this past weekend by the Reds that ended with an extra innings loss on Sunday afternoon. This is also important to note because the Astros have played in six extra-inning affairs in 2023, and they are 0-6.

On Sunday, the Astros had a 5-2 lead heading into the top of the sixth inning when the Reds tied the game on a Jake Fraley RBI single that was immediately followed by a Spencer Steer two-run shot. Both hits were off-starter Ronel Blanco.

Each team added a run—the Reds in the top of the eighth on a Jonathan India solo shot and the Astros in the bottom of the ninth on a single by Alex Bregman. When it went into extras, the Reds scored three in the top of the 10th off reliever Seth Martinez with the first run scoring thanks to an E5 on a sac bunt attempt by TJ Friedl that scored Nick Senzel. Elly De La Cruz added a single, and Jake Fraley hit a ground out to second, scoring the runner from third.

Bregman had an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th, but it wasn’t enough, and the Astros were swept and lost another extra innings game.

Both Huysman and Chancey agreed that while the bullpen has been shaky lately, the offense has been a glaring problem as well. Even though they picked things up in Sunday’s loss by scoring seven, they did nothing until the final inning on Friday night, and it wasn’t enough in a 2-1 Cincinnati win.

Manager Dusty Baker said via MLB.com, “We made a few mistakes this weekend that cost us. When you're playing a hot club, and you give them opportunities, they’ll capitalize on them. We had action on scoring a lot of runs today, more than we had in the last week or so, and we left a lot of men on base.”

The Astros left 12 men on base on Sunday and were 5-15 with runners in scoring position. They were 0-8 with runners in scoring position in Friday night’s loss.

This week, the Astros are welcoming old friend Justin Verlander and the Mets to Minute Maid Park for a three-game series that begins on Monday night. The struggling Mets, who are now 12.5 games behind Atlanta in the National League East, are also 3-7 in their last ten games, so who will be the team to break out of their funk?

You’ll have to wait until after the game on Wednesday to find out.