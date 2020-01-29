BEAUMONT, Texas — Boys Basketball

21-6A

Baytown Sterling 26 Beaumont United 74

Beaumont West Brook 58 Sheldon C.E. King 24

Deer Park 61 Channelview 60 (OT)

Galena Park North Shore 63 La Porte 42

21-5A

Nederland 61 Vidor 42

Port Arthur Memorial 87 Barbers Hill 58

Port Neches-Groves 72 Dayton 76

22-5A

Galena Park 36 Crosby 71

Goose Creek Memorial 61 Baytown Lee 43

Santa Fe 35 Galveston Ball 57

Texas City 32 Friendswood 30

20-4A

Huntington 60 Lufkin Hudson 61

Jasper 60 Center 54

21-4A

Shepherd 59 Livingston 35

Splendora 35 Huffman Hargrave 54

Tarkington 53 Liberty 42

22-4A

Bridge City 58 Silsbee 75

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 50 Hardin-Jefferson 67

Lumberton 64 Hamshire-Fannett 55

21-3A

Hemphill 78 Corrigan-Camden 62

Woodville 60 Newton 57

22-3A

Buna 57 Kountze 69

East Chambers 53 Orangefield 42

23-3A

Anderson-Shiro 33 Coldspring-Oakhurst 94

Onalaska 20 Hempstead 77

Trinity 71 Houston Harmony 57

22-2A

Joaquin 38 Tenaha 71

Martinsville 22 Timpson 45

Garrison 47 Shelbyville 54

Woden 41 San Augustine 51

23-2A

Broaddus 80 Colmesneil 27

Brookeland 42 Dallardsville Big Sandy 99

West Sabine 62 Zavalla 63 (2 OT)

24-2A

Evadale 65 Hull-Daisetta 75

West Hardin 44 Deweyville 31

29-1A

Goodrich 45 Leggett 126

TAPPS 3-6A

Houston St. Pius X 71 Beaumont Kelly Catholic 52

TAPPS 6-3A

Beaumont Legacy Christian 42 Grace Christian 36

TCAL District 7

Port Arthur Bob Hope 85 Port Arthur Tekoa 78

Girls Basketball

21-6A

Beaumont United 60 Baytown Sterling 47 

21-5A

Dayton 25 Port Neches-Groves 53

Vidor 33 Nederland 45

20-4A

Huntington 44 Lufkin Hudson 18

Jasper 40 Center 48

22-4A

Hamshire-Fannett 37 Lumberton 79

Hardin-Jefferson 64 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 28

Silsbee 54 Bridge City 48

21-3A

Woodville 85 Newton 17

22-3A

Buna 44 Kountze 24

East Chambers 50 Orangfield 44

24-2A

Evadale 44 Hull-Daisetta 51

West Hardin 37 Deweyville 30