BEAUMONT, Texas — Boys Basketball
21-6A
Baytown Sterling 26 Beaumont United 74
Beaumont West Brook 58 Sheldon C.E. King 24
Deer Park 61 Channelview 60 (OT)
Galena Park North Shore 63 La Porte 42
21-5A
Nederland 61 Vidor 42
Port Arthur Memorial 87 Barbers Hill 58
Port Neches-Groves 72 Dayton 76
22-5A
Galena Park 36 Crosby 71
Goose Creek Memorial 61 Baytown Lee 43
Santa Fe 35 Galveston Ball 57
Texas City 32 Friendswood 30
20-4A
Huntington 60 Lufkin Hudson 61
Jasper 60 Center 54
21-4A
Shepherd 59 Livingston 35
Splendora 35 Huffman Hargrave 54
Tarkington 53 Liberty 42
22-4A
Bridge City 58 Silsbee 75
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 50 Hardin-Jefferson 67
Lumberton 64 Hamshire-Fannett 55
21-3A
Hemphill 78 Corrigan-Camden 62
Woodville 60 Newton 57
22-3A
Buna 57 Kountze 69
East Chambers 53 Orangefield 42
23-3A
Anderson-Shiro 33 Coldspring-Oakhurst 94
Onalaska 20 Hempstead 77
Trinity 71 Houston Harmony 57
22-2A
Joaquin 38 Tenaha 71
Martinsville 22 Timpson 45
Garrison 47 Shelbyville 54
Woden 41 San Augustine 51
23-2A
Broaddus 80 Colmesneil 27
Brookeland 42 Dallardsville Big Sandy 99
West Sabine 62 Zavalla 63 (2 OT)
24-2A
Evadale 65 Hull-Daisetta 75
West Hardin 44 Deweyville 31
29-1A
Goodrich 45 Leggett 126
TAPPS 3-6A
Houston St. Pius X 71 Beaumont Kelly Catholic 52
TAPPS 6-3A
Beaumont Legacy Christian 42 Grace Christian 36
TCAL District 7
Port Arthur Bob Hope 85 Port Arthur Tekoa 78
Girls Basketball
21-6A
Beaumont United 60 Baytown Sterling 47
21-5A
Dayton 25 Port Neches-Groves 53
Vidor 33 Nederland 45
20-4A
Huntington 44 Lufkin Hudson 18
Jasper 40 Center 48
22-4A
Hamshire-Fannett 37 Lumberton 79
Hardin-Jefferson 64 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 28
Silsbee 54 Bridge City 48
21-3A
Woodville 85 Newton 17
22-3A
Buna 44 Kountze 24
East Chambers 50 Orangfield 44
24-2A
Evadale 44 Hull-Daisetta 51
West Hardin 37 Deweyville 30