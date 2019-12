BEAUMONT, Texas —

Tournament play took over the weekend for both boys and girls basketball teams. Here's a look at the scores and highlights from around the state.

Boys

Bulldog/YMBL Classic (Nederland)

Gold Bracket Championship Lufkin 46 FB Marshall 51

Silver Bracket Championship West Brook 54 Nederland 36

Bronze Bracket Championship PN-G 44 Lumberton 47

CARLISLE-KRUEGER CLASSIC (Clear Creek ISD) Beaumont United 54 Fort Bend Clements 33 Manvel 81 Port Arthur-Memorial 69

REBEL CLASSIC (Evadale) Hamshire-Fannett 66 FTCA 34 Jasper 81 Kelly 49 East Chambers 78 Evadale 49

HIGH ISLAND TOURNAMENT O'Connell - 62 Sabine Pass - 53 Hardin - 58 High Island - 15 West Hardin - 58 Sabine Pass - 49

BEST OF THE BAY TOURNAMENT (Aransas Pass)

La Vernia 64 LC-M 50 Rockport-Fulton 43 Hardin-Jefferson 74

PATRIOT INVITATIONAL (Goose Creek Memorial)

Melbourne 87 Silsbee 83

THERESA WEATHERSPOON TOURNAMENT (West Sabine)

Leggett 74 Warren 47

GIRLS

JACK FROST TOURNAMENT (Georgetown)

Hardin-Jefferson 47 SA Reagan 45 Hardin 44 Belton 26

EVADALE INVITATIONAL

LCM 37 Kirbyville 9 PNG 36 Evadale 29

RATTLER CLASSIC (Navasota)

Lumberton 56 Cedar Creek 33 Lumberton 54 Cleveland 13

EAGLE HOLIDAY CLASSIC (Woodville)

East Chambers 33 Woodville 72

HIGH ISLAND TOURNAMENT

High Island 24 Bob Hope 12 Hardin 40 Bob Hope 18 Sabine Pass 36 Bob Hope 24