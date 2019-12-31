BEAUMONT, Texas — Boys Basketball

Little Cypress-Mauriceville International Paper Classic

Iowa 56 Bridge City 40

LC-M 65 Cleveland 53

Port Neches-Groves 67 Orangefield 52

Vidor 40 CE King 56

Legacy 39 Iowa (LA) 72

Port Arthur Bob Hope 59 Vinton 74

Bridge City 59 Orangefield 45

CE king 48 Port Neches-Groves 46

LC-M 40 Vidor 37

Legacy Christian 63 Palestine Westwood 74

5A

Dayton 36 Hamshire-Fannett 65

4A

Tarkington 51 Lumberton 59

2A

Evadale 66 Beaumont Kelly Catholic 59

Girls Basketball - No local games 