YMBL/BISD Volleyball Tournament off to a great start

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont United was the place to be Thursday as the YMBL/BISD Volleyball Tournament got underway with 29 teams battling it out in pool play.
Here's a look at reported scores from opening day action.
YMBL/BISD Volleyball Tournament
Pool 1
Beaumont United 2 Hardin-Jefferson 0
Conroe 2 Port Arthur Memorial 0
Conroe 2 Hardin-Jefferson 0
Pool 2
Hardin 2 Orangefield 0
Orangefield 2 Hamshire-Fannett 0
Hardin 2 Hamshire-Fannett 0
Pool 3
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 2 West Orange-Stark 0
Huffman Hargrave 2 Anahuac 0
Anahuac 2 Huffman Hargrave 0
Huffman Hargrave 2 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 0
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 2 Anahuac 0
Pool 4
West Brook 2 Kountze 0
Bridge City 2 Vidor 1
Bridge City 2 Kountze 0
West Brook 2 Vidor 0
Bridge City 2 West Brook 1
Vidor 2 Kountze 0