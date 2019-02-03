SAN ANTONIO — With over 4,000 fans in the Alamodome stands and an undefeated Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill team across the way, Woodville showed no nerves, jumping out to a 17-7 lead in the Class 3A State Championship. Momentum would shift drastically after that, with the Lady Devils going on to win 55-46.

In a game of runs, the Lady Eagles saw their ten point advantage cut to seven by the end of the opening quarter. That lead would completely evaporate with 5:26 left in the second quarter, with Chapel Hill taking an 18-17 lead on a Katia Hernandez free throw. The Lady Devils would outscore Woodville 16-7 for the quarter to take a two point advantage into halftime.

Chapel Hill's lead would balloon to twelve in the in the third after a pair of free throws by Ja'Maya Bishop. In all the Lady Devils converted 23 of 24 freebies compared to just two of four shooting from the line. When asked how he felt bout the disparity of the numbers Woodville Head Coach Troy Carrell responded with, "you don't want me to answer that."

Overcoming Chapel Hill's stall tactics in the final quarter, the black and gold were gable to tie things up with four minutes left. From there Chapel Hill would outscore Woodville 12-3 to seal the victory.

Lady Devil guard Ja'Mya Bishop earned MVP honors after finishing with 18 points. Chapel Hill's Mason Garrett had 19 points, that included ten free throws.

The loss overshadowed another great performance from center Jordan Beaty who finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

With only one senior on the roster, look for the Lady Eagles to be a force once again next year.

