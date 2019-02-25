WACO, Texas — Woodville's march to a State Championship continued with a dominating 59-38 win over Franklin.

The victory sends the Lady Eagles to State for the third time, and the first time since 2009.

Woodville (38-1) advance to Thursday's Class 3A State Semifinal game against Porth (29-5). Tip-off is set for 3:00 pm in San Antonio's Alamodome. A win sets up a matchup with with the winner of Chapel Hill (35-0) and Wall (32-1) Saturday morning at 10.

The Lady Eagles are looking for their first girls basketball State Championship in school history.