SAN ANTONIO — For the first time since 2009, the Woodville Lady Eagles will play for a State Championship. Using a 23-0 first half run, Woodville crushed Poth 68-48 in the Alamodome Thursday afternoon.

Jordyn Beaty had a monster game for the black and gold, scoring 17 points while pulling down 20 rebounds. Jayda Argumon also finished in double figures with 15 points.

The Lady Eagles led 20-9 after one quarter of play in front of nearly 3,000 fans. Following a 17-2 outburst in the second, the game was well in hand.

Woodville (39-1) advances to face undefeated Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (36-0) in the 3A State Championship game at ten o'clock Saturday morning. The Lady Devils escaped with a 53-49 overtime win against Wall to move on. In a wild finish that saw Chapel Hill tie things up in the final seconds of regulation, Wall actually drilled a long three as the buzzer sounded. Unfortunately for the Hawks, the shot was just a touch too late to count.