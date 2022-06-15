West softball stars hold off East, 4-1

Huffman's Kylen Padgett grabs MVP honors in West victory

MONT BELVIEU, Texas — After seeing the East take both soccer games Tuesday night, the West grabbed their first victory on the softball diamond.

Led by MVP Kylen Padgett from Huffman, the West held off the East 4-1 at Barbers Hill High School.

Crosby's Trista Brown got things going for the West in the second inning of a scoreless game. Brown sliced a double down the right field line to put runners at second and third.

Moments later Padgett looped a single up the middle to plate the first two runs of the evening.

The East would answer right back when Silsbee's Maggie Blythe reached on an infield single despite an nice defensive play as shortstop, allowing Lumberton's Halle Post to score. That would be their only run of the night.