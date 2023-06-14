West diamond stars sweep CHRISTUS All-Star Classic matchups

West softball and baseball All-Stars take it to the East

MONT BELVIEU, Texas — The West All-Stars are on a winning streak at the CHRISTUS All-Stars Classic. After winning the boys soccer contest last night, the West took it to the East in softball and baseball.

In the early matchup at Barbers Hill High School, the West erased an early 3-0 deficit to blowout the East All-Stars, 13-3.

Reagan Duty out of Barbers Hill picked up MVP honors for the West after throwing a complete game. Taking home the East MVP award was West Orange-Stark's T'era Garrett.

Following the conclusion of softball, it was time for the baseball stars to hit the diamond.

The East was unable to scratch out a run, as the West pulled away for an 8-0 win.

Woodville's Cole Standley hit a pair of doubles while driving in two and striking out two on the hill to pick up the West MVP.