BEAUMONT, Texas — In what was the final tuneup before the regular season for both teams, West Brook held off Port Neches-Groves 14-10 at BISD Memorial Stadium.

The Indians had a promising opening drive led by quarterback Blake Bost. Things got derailed when the tribe was called for a hold on a fourth and short deep in Bruin territory. After PNG was backed up, they were unable to convert a 43-yard field goal attempt. Bost finished the night completing 18 passes for over 170 yards.

After going three and out in their first drive, West Brook used a big fourth and long completion from Troy Yowman to Thad Johnson to set up a short score by BJ Peterson.

West Brook, a team that is coming off a 6A-Division II State Championship appearance, extended their lead to 14-0 before the Indians scored ten unanswered points to end the scrimmage.

Eric Peevey's team will open the season at home next Friday against Bellaire, while Port Neches-Groves travels to Silsbee. The Tigers advanced to the Class 4A-Division II State Semifinals last season.