West Brook High School implementing new bathroom, phone policies to ensure safe, productive learning environment

BEAUMONT, Texas — New bathroom and phone policies will soon go into effect at West Brook High School to ensure a safe and productive learning environment.

The new policy regarding phones states that all cell phones must be powered down and remain put away in backpacks, bags or purses during class time and transitions, according to a Beaumont Independent School District release.

Students will be allowed to access their phones before the school day starts at 7:20 a.m., after it ends at 4:20 p.m., and in the cafeteria during their assigned lunch periods. Students will not be allowed to use their phones while in the hallways or in tutorials.

If a student needs to call home, telephones will be available in the front office. Health concerns can be addressed using the telephone in the nurse’s office, and for family emergencies, school staff will relay messages to students or have them return a call.

Failure to comply with these new rules could lead to the confiscation of a student’s phone, In School Suspension, or Out of School Suspension. Parents can pick up confiscated items from the bookkeeper’s office for a $15 fee.

Another new rule stems from numerous reports of student not feeling safe in restrooms, illegal activities happening in restrooms, and students not having enough time to use the restroom in between classes. To combat these issues, a campus-wide restroom schedule will soon go into effect, according to the release.

With this schedule, every student will have an opportunity to use the restroom during each class period. Restrooms will no longer be available during transition periods but will still be available during lunch times.

School officials are in the beginning stages of creating “Parents on Patrol", a program that will allow for parent volunteers to be an extra set of eyes on campus. Parents interested in participating in the program are encouraged to go to the BISD website, or contact Debbie Bridgeman at 409-617-50423.

These procedures will go into effect Monday, November 1, 2021.