West Brook comes up short against Kingwood in 21-6A action

BEAUMONT, Texas — After splitting their first two 21-6A matches, West Brook was looking for big win Tuesday night on their home court, instead it was Kingwood leaving Beaumont with a sweep.
The Lady Mustangs edged the Lady Bruins in the opening set 25-20 before exploding for a 25-13 win in the second.
West Brook nearly extended the match to a fourth set, but fell in the third 26-24.
The Lady Bruins drop to (1-2) in the 21-6A play, while Kingwood improves to (3-1).
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
21-6A
Kingwood 3 West Brook 0
(25-20, 25-13, 26-24)
21-5A
Port Neches-Groves 3 Beaumont United 0
22-3A
Warren 3 Newton 1
(18) Woodville 3 East Chambers 0
Non-District
(7) Bridge City 3 Huntington 0
(25-14, 25-10, 25-11)
Tupper 9 kills, 4 aces
Carpenter 9 kills, 1 block
Louvier 9 kills, 4 aces
Carter 2 kills, 6 aces, 2 blocks