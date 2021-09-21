West Brook comes up short against Kingwood in 21-6A action

Lady Bruins swept by strong Kingwood team

BEAUMONT, Texas — After splitting their first two 21-6A matches, West Brook was looking for big win Tuesday night on their home court, instead it was Kingwood leaving Beaumont with a sweep.

The Lady Mustangs edged the Lady Bruins in the opening set 25-20 before exploding for a 25-13 win in the second.

West Brook nearly extended the match to a fourth set, but fell in the third 26-24.

The Lady Bruins drop to (1-2) in the 21-6A play, while Kingwood improves to (3-1).

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

21-6A

Kingwood 3 West Brook 0

(25-20, 25-13, 26-24)

21-5A

Port Neches-Groves 3 Beaumont United 0

22-3A

Warren 3 Newton 1

(18) Woodville 3 East Chambers 0