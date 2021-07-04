West Brook and Hardin-Jefferson come up short in Regional Semifinals

Lady Bruins and Lady Hawks great seasons come to an end

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's been a special year for the 409 on the pitch.

Last month the Kelly boys were able to put together an amazing run that ended with a TAPPS Division I State Championship.

Tonight both West Brook and Hardin-Jefferson were hoping to get a step closer to the UIL State Tournament, but unfortunately the Lady Bruins and Lady Hawks would come up short in the Regional Semifinals.

In the 6A bracket West Brook fell behind less than seven minutes into the action when a corner kick by Ryan Brotemarkle was headed in by Constance White.

The score remained 1-0 Lady Bobcats until they added an insurance goal in the second half.

Cy-Fair moves on to face Houston Memorial with the 2-0 win.

Meanwhile in Class 4A Hardin-Jefferson was looking for their second-straight upset after taking down Lumberton last week.

The Lady Hawks took to a lead over Salado when Logan Padgett found Marissa West for a short goal.