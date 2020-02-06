BRIDGE CITY, Texas — We continue to move closer to the return of high school sports, and while football gets plenty of attention, it is actually volleyball team that will have to be prepared to play first.

Bridge City Head Coach 'Becca Peveto is remaining positive despite the missed time due to COVID-19.

"It's easy to want to get frustrated cause you want to get out there and get to working. As of today it is 67 days until we start. So it is what it is. Everyone is in the same boat, so we're just going to deal with it and adjust as we need to."

Peveto added it's tough not knowing the status of the 2020 season at this time.

"It's always tough not to know. That's kind of the deal with this whole pandemic. That's kind of the scary thing, but I'm going to think positive and I truly believe that we're going to have a season. And we're going to get back to normal sometime soon."

Bridge City, like all teams across the state, will need to make up for lost time when summer workouts resume June 8.

"It's crazy tough. Usually around April I'm able to have my offseason and kind of get together and look at what I have for next season and I did not have that. So I'm relying on whenever we get to have our open gyms and summer league and hoping some kids play some beach volleyball to get them ready."

Unlike other coaches have state, Peveto doesn't believe her team will need to slowly work their way back into shape.

"No, not at all! Since this all began I have been sending them workouts for them to be doing and they're going to be held accountable for that. So they've had in my opinion plenty of time to prepare. Probably more time than they would've normally had. So we're going to start back 100 percent."

RELATED: East Chambers T&F has five athletes sign for college

RELATED: Southeast Texas coaches respond to Oklahoma's return to play plan