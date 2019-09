With Southeast Texas rebuilding, our area volleyball district continued league play. Take a look at tonight's scores as well as highlights of Lumberton's sweep of Bridge City

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

22-4A

Lumberton 3 Bridge City 0

DIST: LUM (4-0) BC (1-3)

#25 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 3 West Orange-Stark 0

DIST: LCM (3-1) WOS (1-2)

20-4A

Carthage 3 Jasper 0

22-3A

#10 East Chambers 3 Kirbyville 0

DIST: EC (3-0) KVL (1-3)

#3 Hardin 3 Orangefield 1

(25-13, 21-25, 25-17, 25-13)

DIST: HAR (4-0) OF (2-2)

Buna 3 Warren 0

DIST: BNA (3-0) WRN (N/A)

Anahuac 3 Kountze 0