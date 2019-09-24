Through the good times and the bad, sports have always played a huge part in bringing out the spirit of the 409. Tonight area volleyball teams hit the court in hopes of not only securing a victory, but also moving towards normalcy.
There were multiple special moments across gyms tonight that showed neighboring communities supporting each other. Here's a look at tonight's scores.
The 409Sports team hopes to be covering games once again in the very near future.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
22-4A
Hamshire-Fannett 3 Silsbee 1
DIST: HF (2-0) SIL (0-4)
(25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 25-8)
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 3 Bridge City 0
DIST: LCM (2-1) BC (1-2)
22-3A
Orangefield 3 Anahuac 1
(17-25, 28-26, 25-16, 25-16)
DIST: OF (2-1) ANA (0-3)