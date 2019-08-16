It's another busy weekend with teams from the 409 taking part in area tournaments. Our cameras were took in some action at the Orangefield Tournament.

ORANGEFIELD TOURNAMENT

Kelly 2 Port Arthur Memorial 0

East Chambers 2 Silsbee 0

Evadale 2 Deweyville 1

Kirbyville 2 Liberty 1

Orangefield 2 Deweyville 1

Orangefield 2 Port Arthur Memorial 0

Kelly 2 Orangefield 1

Orangefield 2 Evadale 1

DICKINSON TOURNAMENT

Nederland 2 Houston Lamar 0

Nederland 2 Galveston Ball 0

Friendswood 2 Nederland 0

La Porte 2 Port Neches-Groves 1

Port Neches-Groves 2 Baytown Lee 1

Second Baptist 2 Port Neches-Groves 1

ALDINE TOURNAMENT

LCM 2 Nimitz 0

LCM 2 Brazosport 0

Klein Oak 2 LCM 0