ORANGEFIELD, Texas — Vidor bounced back from a tough 6-4 loss against Silsbee at the Orangefield Tournament, hammering West Orange-Stark 10-3.

With the game tied at one, Kiley Brown came through with a base knock up the middle to score Izzy Wade and Skylar Head. After that it was all Vidor.

The evened the Lady Pirates for the season at (6-6).