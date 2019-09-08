Vidor got off to a promising (3-0) start in 2018, only to finish (4-6) for the season. That downturn included a (1-6) mark in district play. Head Coach Jeff Mathews says his focus leading up to the season is on building mental toughness to avoid a repeat performance.

409Sports Mike Canizales has more on the Vidor Pirates.

409 Sports Preview: Vidor Pirates

State Championships: 0

District: 12-5A-DII

Head Coach: Jeff Mathews (94-108)

Last Year: 4-6

Playoffs: Missed

Playoff Streak: 0 (Last appearance 2017)

Returning Starters: 6 offense / 6 defense

Key Returners: FB Zach Seigriest, TB Brad Nunes, G Ammon Huston, CB Josh Wright