Vidor got off to a promising (3-0) start in 2018, only to finish (4-6) for the season. That downturn included a (1-6) mark in district play. Head Coach Jeff Mathews says his focus leading up to the season is on building mental toughness to avoid a repeat performance.
409Sports Mike Canizales has more on the Vidor Pirates.
409 Sports Preview: Vidor Pirates
State Championships: 0
District: 12-5A-DII
Head Coach: Jeff Mathews (94-108)
Last Year: 4-6
Playoffs: Missed
Playoff Streak: 0 (Last appearance 2017)
Returning Starters: 6 offense / 6 defense
Key Returners: FB Zach Seigriest, TB Brad Nunes, G Ammon Huston, CB Josh Wright