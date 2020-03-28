AUSTIN, Texas — With every single day passing, high school athletes and their parents are starting to wonder will their seasons be played? The University Interscholastic League Executive Directory Dr. Charles Breithaupt released a statement in response to concerns by athletes, parents and coaches.

"Many of our activities have been postponed for the spring. Our state basketball tournament remains in suspension. I know if you're a parent you're worried about your students and your lack of opportunities to compete this spring, especially you parents who have seniors who are finishing their high school careers. I know and realize you're anxious for them to get back into competition. We as a staff are working diligently to make that happen. I know you're anxious. I'm anxious for you. Our staff again, is working around the clock to do all they can to make these activities alive again. And as soon as schools can resume, we'll continue the uil competitions for the 2020 school year. Best wishes, stay safe, god bless all of you."

