UIL State Track and Field Results

Local athletes are looking bring home some hardware back to the 409!

AUSTIN, Texas — The UIL State Track and Field Meet is underway in Austin with the 409 already securing medals.

Vidor's Reagan Stephenson is the 4A Girls State Champions in High Jump after clearing 5-7.00.



Meanwhile on the boys side Warren's Lewis Petty took home bronze in 3A High Jump with a leap of 6-6.00.

Check back through the weekend for more results.



UIL STATE BOYS TRACK MEET RESULTS

4A Boys State Shot Put

6. Amier Washington (53-3.00)

Little Cypress-Mauriceville

4A Boys State Pole Vault

6. Grayson Mueller (14-0.00)

Hamshire-Fannett



3A Boys State High Jump

3. Lewis Petty (6-6.00)

Warren

3A Boys State Triple Jump

9. Lewis Petty (41-3.25)

Warren



UIL GIRLS STATE TRACK MEET RESULTS

4A Girls State High Jump

1. Reagan Stephenson (5-7.00)

Vidor

4A Girls State Triple Jump

6. Karynton Dawson (36-11.50)

Hardin-Jefferson



4A Girls State Pole Vault

7. Morgan Louvier (10-6.00)

Bridge City