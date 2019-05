UIL STATE TOURNAMENT

5A BOYS SINGLES

STATE QUARTERFINALS

Brandon Do (Nederland) defeated

Isaac Cardova (El Paso) 6-1, 6-2

STATE SEMIFINALS

Brandon Do (Nederland) defeated

Peyton Dooley (Highland Park) 6-0, 6-7, 6-4

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Brandon Do (Nederland) defeated

Jerrod Wilson (Red Oak) 6-1, 6-4)

5A GIRLS DOUBLES

STATE QUARTERFINALS

Jayci Wong/Megan Do (Nederland) defeated

Nell Covington/Campbell Henderson (Highland Park) 7-6, 6-4

STATE SEMIFINALS

Fiona Crawley/Brianna Wilbur (Alamo Heights) defeated

Jayci Wong/Megan Do (Nederland) 6-0, 6-1

3A BOYS DOUBLES

STATE QUARTERFINALS

Colton Chitsey/Shawn Labedelle (Wall) defeated

Dawson Arrant/Daneil Leh (Kirbyville) 6-1, 6-1

3A GIRLS DOUBLES

STATE QUARTERFINALS

MaKayla Linn/Carsyn Herrera (Kountze) defeated

Erica Otto/Alyssa Otto (Schulenburg) 6-2, 6-3

STATE SEMIFINALS

Sadie Dearing/Remington Jackson (Ponder) defeated

MaKayla Linn/Carsyn Herrera (Kountze) 6-3, 6-2

3A MIXED DOUBLES

STATE QUARTERFINALS

Paige Banks/Caleb McCoy (Whitesboro) defeated

Caleb Powell/Malaysia Williams (Woodville) 1-6, 6-3, 6-4