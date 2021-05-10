UIL State Golf Tournament Local Qualifiers and Results

Area golfers compete for the gold at State

BEAUMONT, Texas — The 2020-21 UIL athletic season is nearing its end, but there's still plenty of athletes competing from the 409.

Today the UIL Golf Girls State Tournament got underway with opening round action.

The Class 4A Tournament is being played at Plum Creek located in Kyle. Our area is being represented by Hardin-Jefferson in the team competition while Little Cypress-Mauriceville's Montana Dileo and Bridge City's Cadence Underwood are both playing as individuals.

We'll be posting results as they become available.

GIRLS (May 10-11)

CLASS 4A

TEAM

10. Hardin-Jefferson, 379

Halie Westfield

Kamryn Padgett

Izzy Wing

Makenzie Samoff

Makenna Henry



INDIVIDUAL

4. Makenna Henry (Hardin-Jefferson), 76

12. Montana Dileo (Little Cypress-Mauriceville), 79

16. Cadence Underwood (Bridge City), 81

57. Izzy Wing (Hardin-Jefferson), 99

57. Makenzie Samoff (Hardin-Jefferson), 99

67. Kamryn Padgett (Hardin-Jefferson), 105

68. Hailie Westfield (Hardin-Jefferson), 106

STATE 2021 Day 1 pic.twitter.com/ZT2PzGymkN — HJ GOLF (@HJ_GOLF) May 10, 2021

BOYS (May 17-18)

CLASS 4A

TEAM

Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Will Van Pelt

Travis Love

Wyatt Wozniak

Tim Weaver

Jack Burke

INDIVIDUAL

Xander Parks, Orangefield