UIL State Golf Tournament Local Qualifiers and Results

BEAUMONT, Texas — The 2020-21 UIL athletic season is nearing its end, but there's still plenty of athletes competing from the 409.
Today the UIL Golf Girls State Tournament got underway with opening round action.
The Class 4A Tournament is being played at Plum Creek located in Kyle. Our area is being represented by Hardin-Jefferson in the team competition while Little Cypress-Mauriceville's Montana Dileo and Bridge City's Cadence Underwood are both playing as individuals.
We'll be posting results as they become available.
GIRLS (May 10-11)
CLASS 4A
TEAM
10. Hardin-Jefferson, 379
Halie Westfield
Kamryn Padgett
Izzy Wing
Makenzie Samoff
Makenna Henry
INDIVIDUAL
4. Makenna Henry (Hardin-Jefferson), 76
12. Montana Dileo (Little Cypress-Mauriceville), 79
16. Cadence Underwood (Bridge City), 81
57. Izzy Wing (Hardin-Jefferson), 99
57. Makenzie Samoff (Hardin-Jefferson), 99
67. Kamryn Padgett (Hardin-Jefferson), 105
68. Hailie Westfield (Hardin-Jefferson), 106
BOYS (May 17-18)
CLASS 4A
TEAM
Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Will Van Pelt
Travis Love
Wyatt Wozniak
Tim Weaver
Jack Burke
INDIVIDUAL
Xander Parks, Orangefield