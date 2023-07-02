UIL Soccer Bi-District Playoff Schedule

Local soccer teams to open postseason later this week

BEAUMONT, Texas — Playoff time has arrived for local soccer teams. On the boys side five teams will represent the 409. East Chambers, Bridge City, Lumberton, Little Cypress-Mauriceville and Vidor are all set to compete.

Meanwhile on the girls side, eight teams have advanced to the postseason. West Brook, Port Neches-Groves, Lumberton, East Chambers, Vidor, Hamshire-Fannett, Little Cypress-Mauriceville and Hardin-Jefferson will all carry the banner of the 409 into the UIL Playoffs.

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER PLAYOFFS



4A Boys Bi-District

#20 East Chambers vs Bridge City

Thursday 7:00 pm, Hardin-Jefferson High School

Winner vs Houston Furr or Bellville

4A Boys Bi-District

#7 Lumberton vs Liberty

Friday 7:00 pm, Hardin-Jefferson High School

Winner vs #25 Brookshire Royal or Houston Mickey Leland

4A Boys Bi-District

Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs Livingston

Friday 7:00 pm, Jasper High School

Winner vs Navasota or Houston Washington

4A Boys Bi-District

Vidor vs Huffman Hargrave

Friday 7:00 pm, Beaumont ISD Memorial Stadium

Winner vs Houston Scarborough or Sealy

6A Girls Bi-District

#29 West Brook vs Pasadena Dobie

Friday 5:30 pm, Anahuac High School

Winner vs Clear Lake or Alief Elsik

5A Girls Bi-District

#26 Port Neches-Groves vs Manvel

Friday 7:30 pm, Anahuac High School

Winner vs Fulshear or Houston Waltrip

4A Girls Bi-District

#2 Lumberton vs East Chambers

Thursday 5:00 pm, Hardin-Jefferson High School

Winner vs Bellville or Houston Washington

4A Girls Bi-District

#23 Vidor vs Hamshire-Fannett

Friday 5:00 pm, East Chambers High School

Winner vs Sealy or North Forest

4A Girls Bi-District

Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs Huffman Hargrave

Friday 5:00 pm, Beaumont ISD Memorial Stadium

Winner vs Houston Scarborough or Brookshire Royal

4A Girls Bi-District

Hardin-Jefferson vs Livingston

Friday 6:00 pm, Huffman Hargrave High School

Winner vs Houston Furr or #27 Navasota