UIL Soccer Bi-District Playoff Schedule

BEAUMONT, Texas — Playoff time has arrived for local soccer teams. On the boys side five teams will represent the 409. East Chambers, Bridge City, Lumberton, Little Cypress-Mauriceville and Vidor are all set to compete.
Meanwhile on the girls side, eight teams have advanced to the postseason. West Brook, Port Neches-Groves, Lumberton, East Chambers, Vidor, Hamshire-Fannett, Little Cypress-Mauriceville and Hardin-Jefferson will all carry the banner of the 409 into the UIL Playoffs.
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER PLAYOFFS
4A Boys Bi-District
#20 East Chambers vs Bridge City
Thursday 7:00 pm, Hardin-Jefferson High School
Winner vs Houston Furr or Bellville
4A Boys Bi-District
#7 Lumberton vs Liberty
Friday 7:00 pm, Hardin-Jefferson High School
Winner vs #25 Brookshire Royal or Houston Mickey Leland
4A Boys Bi-District
Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs Livingston
Friday 7:00 pm, Jasper High School
Winner vs Navasota or Houston Washington
4A Boys Bi-District
Vidor vs Huffman Hargrave
Friday 7:00 pm, Beaumont ISD Memorial Stadium
Winner vs Houston Scarborough or Sealy
6A Girls Bi-District
#29 West Brook vs Pasadena Dobie
Friday 5:30 pm, Anahuac High School
Winner vs Clear Lake or Alief Elsik
5A Girls Bi-District
#26 Port Neches-Groves vs Manvel
Friday 7:30 pm, Anahuac High School
Winner vs Fulshear or Houston Waltrip
4A Girls Bi-District
#2 Lumberton vs East Chambers
Thursday 5:00 pm, Hardin-Jefferson High School
Winner vs Bellville or Houston Washington
4A Girls Bi-District
#23 Vidor vs Hamshire-Fannett
Friday 5:00 pm, East Chambers High School
Winner vs Sealy or North Forest
4A Girls Bi-District
Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs Huffman Hargrave
Friday 5:00 pm, Beaumont ISD Memorial Stadium
Winner vs Houston Scarborough or Brookshire Royal
4A Girls Bi-District
Hardin-Jefferson vs Livingston
Friday 6:00 pm, Huffman Hargrave High School
Winner vs Houston Furr or #27 Navasota