UIL Soccer Area Round Playoff Schedule

Eight local teams are gearing up for the second round of the postseason

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's time for the Area Round of the UIL Soccer Playoffs! Eight local teams remain on the road to Georgetown after taking care of business in the Bi-District playoffs.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

4A AREA ROUND

Jasper vs Houston Scarborough

Tuesday 6:00 pm, Beaumont ISD Memorial Stadium

Winner vs (11) Stafford or Huffman Hargrave

4A AREA ROUND

(2) East Chambers vs El Campo

Tuesday 6:00 pm, Grand Oaks High School

Winner vs Little Cypress-Mauriceville or Columbia

4A AREA ROUND

Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs Columbia

Tuesday 7:30 pm, Channelview High School

Winner vs (2) East Chambers or El Campo

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

6A AREA ROUND

West Brook vs Clear Creek

Tuesday 6:30 pm, Goose Creek Memorial Stadium

Winner vs Deer Park or Clear Falls

4A AREA ROUND

Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs (4) Bay City

Tuesday 5:30 pm, Galena Park ISD Stadium

Winner vs Hardin-Jefferson or Brazosport

4A AREA ROUND

Hardin-Jefferson or Brazosport

Tuesday 6:00 pm, Dayton High School

Winner vs Little Cypress-Mauriceville or (4) Bay City

4A AREA ROUND

Vidor vs Columbia

Tuesday 7:00 pm, Baytown Sterling High School

Winner vs (6) Lumberton or Needville