BEAUMONT, Texas — On a day that's described as Christmas morning for coaches across the Lone Star State, the University Interscholastic League revealed the tentative district assignments for football, basketball and volleyball.

Schools can appeal their district assignments up until February 14th, with the UIL holding the appeals hearing on February 25th.

While baseball and softball districts usually align with volleyball and basketball, those assignments will not be released until a later date.

DISTRICT 21-6A

FOOTBALL | VOLLEYBALL | BASKETBALL

West Brook

North Shore

Humble

Atascocita

Kingwood

Summer Creek

CE King

DISTRICT 9-5A-DI

FOOTBALL

Goose Creek Memorial

Baytown Lee

Baytown Sterling

Beaumont United

Friendswood

Galveston Ball

La Porte

Port Arthur Memorial

DISTRICT 12-5A-DII

FOOTBALL

Crosby

Dayton

Kingwood Park

Barbers Hill

Nederland

Port Neches-Groves

Santa Fe

Texas City

DISTRICT 21-5A

VOLLEYBALL | BASKETBALL

Beaumont United

Crosby

Galena Park

Barbers Hill

Nederland

Port Arthur Memorial

Port Neches-Groves

DISTRICT 10-4A-DI

FOOTBALL

Huffman Hargrave

Livingston

Lumberton

Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Splendora

Vidor

DISTRICT 10-4A-DII

FOOTBALL

Carthage

Center

Jasper

Madisonville

Rusk

Shepherd

DISTRICT 11-4A-DII

FOOTBALL

Bridge City

Hamshire-Fannett

Hardin-Jefferson

Liberty

Orangefield

Silsbee

West Orange-Stark

DISTRICT 17-4A

VOLLEYBALL | BASKETBALL

Carthage

Center

Jasper

Palestine

Rusk

Lufkin Hudson (Basketball Only)

DISTRICT 21-4A

VOLLEYBALL | BASKETBALL

Hamshire-Fannett

Hardin-Jefferson

Huffman Hargrave

Liberty

Livingston

Shepherd

Splendora

DISTRICT 22-4A

VOLLEYBALL | BASKETBALL

Bridge City

Lumberton

Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Orangefield

Silsbee

Vidor

West Orange-Stark

DISTRICT 10-3A-DI

FOOTBALL

Anahuac

Buna

Tarkington

Hardin

Kirbyville

East Chambers

Woodville

DISTRICT 12-3A-DII

Anderson-Shiro

Corrigan-Camden

Hemphill

Kountze

New Waverly

Newton

Warren

DISTRICT 22-3A

VOLLEYBALL | BASKETBALL

Anahuac

Buna

Kirbyville

Kountze

Newton

Warren

East Chambers

Woodville

DISTRICT 10-2A-DI

FOOTBALL

Garrison

Joaquin

San Augustine

West Hardin

Shelbyville

Timpson

DISTRICT 11-2A-DII

FOOTBALL

Colmesneil

Cushing

Lovelady

Mount Enterprise

Overton

Tenaha

West Sabine

DISTRICT 12-2A-DII

FOOTBALL

Deweyville

Evadale

Hull-Daisetta

Sabine Pass

Burkeville

High Island

DISTRICT 23-2A

VOLLEYBALL

Colmesneil

Groveton

Latexo

Lovelady

Apple Springs

Chester

Goodrich

Kennard

DISTRICT 24-2A

VOLLEYBALL

Deweyville

Evadale

Hull-Daisetta

Sabine Pass

West Hardin

Spurger

Burkeville

High Island

DISTRICT 24-2A

BASKETBALL

Broaddus

Brookeland

Colmesneil

Big Sandy

Spurger

West Sabine

DISTRICT 25-2A

BASKETBALL

Deweyville

Evadale

Hull-Daisetta

Sabine Pass

West Hardin

DISTRICT 13-1A-DII

FOOTBALL

Apple Springs

Calvert

Chester

Oakwood

DISTRICT 28-1A

BASKETBALL

Burkeville

Chester

Chireno

Goodrich

High Island

Leggett

Zavalla

