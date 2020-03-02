BEAUMONT, Texas — On a day that's described as Christmas morning for coaches across the Lone Star State, the University Interscholastic League revealed the tentative district assignments for football, basketball and volleyball.
Schools can appeal their district assignments up until February 14th, with the UIL holding the appeals hearing on February 25th.
While baseball and softball districts usually align with volleyball and basketball, those assignments will not be released until a later date.
DISTRICT 21-6A
FOOTBALL | VOLLEYBALL | BASKETBALL
West Brook
North Shore
Humble
Atascocita
Kingwood
Summer Creek
CE King
DISTRICT 9-5A-DI
FOOTBALL
Goose Creek Memorial
Baytown Lee
Baytown Sterling
Beaumont United
Friendswood
Galveston Ball
La Porte
Port Arthur Memorial
DISTRICT 12-5A-DII
FOOTBALL
Crosby
Dayton
Kingwood Park
Barbers Hill
Nederland
Port Neches-Groves
Santa Fe
Texas City
DISTRICT 21-5A
VOLLEYBALL | BASKETBALL
Beaumont United
Crosby
Galena Park
Barbers Hill
Nederland
Port Arthur Memorial
Port Neches-Groves
DISTRICT 10-4A-DI
FOOTBALL
Huffman Hargrave
Livingston
Lumberton
Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Splendora
Vidor
DISTRICT 10-4A-DII
FOOTBALL
Carthage
Center
Jasper
Madisonville
Rusk
Shepherd
DISTRICT 11-4A-DII
FOOTBALL
Bridge City
Hamshire-Fannett
Hardin-Jefferson
Liberty
Orangefield
Silsbee
West Orange-Stark
DISTRICT 17-4A
VOLLEYBALL | BASKETBALL
Carthage
Center
Jasper
Palestine
Rusk
Lufkin Hudson (Basketball Only)
DISTRICT 21-4A
VOLLEYBALL | BASKETBALL
Hamshire-Fannett
Hardin-Jefferson
Huffman Hargrave
Liberty
Livingston
Shepherd
Splendora
DISTRICT 22-4A
VOLLEYBALL | BASKETBALL
Bridge City
Lumberton
Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Orangefield
Silsbee
Vidor
West Orange-Stark
DISTRICT 10-3A-DI
FOOTBALL
Anahuac
Buna
Tarkington
Hardin
Kirbyville
East Chambers
Woodville
DISTRICT 12-3A-DII
Anderson-Shiro
Corrigan-Camden
Hemphill
Kountze
New Waverly
Newton
Warren
DISTRICT 22-3A
VOLLEYBALL | BASKETBALL
Anahuac
Buna
Kirbyville
Kountze
Newton
Warren
East Chambers
Woodville
DISTRICT 10-2A-DI
FOOTBALL
Garrison
Joaquin
San Augustine
West Hardin
Shelbyville
Timpson
DISTRICT 11-2A-DII
FOOTBALL
Colmesneil
Cushing
Lovelady
Mount Enterprise
Overton
Tenaha
West Sabine
DISTRICT 12-2A-DII
FOOTBALL
Deweyville
Evadale
Hull-Daisetta
Sabine Pass
Burkeville
High Island
DISTRICT 23-2A
VOLLEYBALL
Colmesneil
Groveton
Latexo
Lovelady
Apple Springs
Chester
Goodrich
Kennard
DISTRICT 24-2A
VOLLEYBALL
Deweyville
Evadale
Hull-Daisetta
Sabine Pass
West Hardin
Spurger
Burkeville
High Island
DISTRICT 24-2A
BASKETBALL
Broaddus
Brookeland
Colmesneil
Big Sandy
Spurger
West Sabine
DISTRICT 25-2A
BASKETBALL
Deweyville
Evadale
Hull-Daisetta
Sabine Pass
West Hardin
DISTRICT 13-1A-DII
FOOTBALL
Apple Springs
Calvert
Chester
Oakwood
DISTRICT 28-1A
BASKETBALL
Burkeville
Chester
Chireno
Goodrich
High Island
Leggett
Zavalla
