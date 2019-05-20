The opening round of the UIL Boys State Golf Tournament is complete, with Little Cypress-Mauriceville's Jack Burke leading the way in Class 4A. Burke shot an even par round of 71 to hold a one stroke lead over Salado's James Perry.

Here's look at other local scores.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

UIL 4A BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT

PLUM CREEK GOLF CLUB - KYLE

TEAM

12. Little Cypress-Mauriceville 346 (+62)

INDIVIDUAL - (LCM results)

1. Jack Burke 71 (E)

T54. Jack Tindel 88 (+17)

T62. Wyatt Wozniak 91 (+20)

66. Mason Sterling 96 (+25)

71. Travis Love 101 (+31)

UIL 3A BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT

GREY ROCK GOLF CLUB - AUSTIN

TEAM

11. Orangefield 362 (+74)



INDIVIDUAL - (Orangefield results)

17. Hunter Christman 81 (+9)

T31. Logan Risinger 85 (+13)

T54. Ryan Braxton 93 (+21)

T62. Kyle Pickard 103 (+31)

T68. Chase Broussard 109 (+37)