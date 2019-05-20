The opening round of the UIL Boys State Golf Tournament is complete, with Little Cypress-Mauriceville's Jack Burke leading the way in Class 4A. Burke shot an even par round of 71 to hold a one stroke lead over Salado's James Perry.
Here's look at other local scores.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
UIL 4A BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT
PLUM CREEK GOLF CLUB - KYLE
TEAM
12. Little Cypress-Mauriceville 346 (+62)
INDIVIDUAL - (LCM results)
1. Jack Burke 71 (E)
T54. Jack Tindel 88 (+17)
T62. Wyatt Wozniak 91 (+20)
66. Mason Sterling 96 (+25)
71. Travis Love 101 (+31)
UIL 3A BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT
GREY ROCK GOLF CLUB - AUSTIN
TEAM
11. Orangefield 362 (+74)
INDIVIDUAL - (Orangefield results)
17. Hunter Christman 81 (+9)
T31. Logan Risinger 85 (+13)
T54. Ryan Braxton 93 (+21)
T62. Kyle Pickard 103 (+31)
T68. Chase Broussard 109 (+37)