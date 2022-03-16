Two Jasper softball players sign to take their athletic careers to the next level

Jakayla Shankle and Kiarra Sells sign letters of intent to play softball in college.

JASPER, Texas — At Jasper High School two athletes are turning their dreams into a reality and propelling their athletic careers into the next level.

Jakayla Shankle signed a letter of intent to play softball for Navarro college when she graduates.

"I'm really excited," said Shankles. "I'm ready to go play for Coach K and I just really love the environment and her coaching style and everything. I feel like she can get me to where I need to be as a softball player and as a person."

Jasper's softball coach, Jesse Ney, says Shankle will shine as a Bulldog.

"They're going to do all kinds of things," said Coach Ney. "I mean she has potential that is untapped."

"Even though she battled injuries throughout high school she still was able to do great things for our program, so I know once she gets there she'll do great things for them," said Coach Ney.

Alongside Shankle signing her own letter of intent was Kiarra Sells. Sells is headed to the SEC after high school to play softball for Mississippi State.

"The family environment. I really love that about the school," said Sells. "I love that about the team. It was just a choice that I was like yeah I've got to take this."

"I am looking forward to playing at the highest level and to also to make best friends and all that. Just enjoy myself there," said Sells.

Coach Ney says Mississippi State is getting a player 100% dedicated to the game.

"She is super adaptive. Maybe more adaptive than any player I've ever had," said Coach Ney. "She can play literally any position. They're getting a player that's going to be 100 percent dedicated to their program."

"To her personal skills, she puts in uncountable hours to better herself and make sure she's ready for every game she goes in to," said Coach Ney.

A big day for Jasper softball getting ready to send off two of its athletes who have made a lasting impact on the program.