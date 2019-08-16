PORT ARTHUR, Texas — After a disappointing finish to the 2018 season, the Port Arthur Memorial Titans will look to finish as one of the top teams in District 9-5-DI under second-year head coach, Brian Morgan.

"It was a big learning experience for us. I think we had some thing happen in that game and even throughout earlier in the season, that this group of seniors was really able to learn from and benefited us more than it probably would have liked that we lost to but there was some good things that I think are going to pay dividends this year."

409 Sports Preview: Port Arthur Memorial Titans

State Championships: 0

District: 9-5A-DI

Head Coach: Brian Morgan (9-2)

Last Year: 9-2

Playoffs: Bi-District Finalist (Lost to Foster, 20-19)

Playoff Streak: 3 years

Returning Starters: 6 offense / 6 defense

Key Returners: RB Brandon Chaney, TE David Moore, WR Alex Ned, OT Trey Rodgers, DT Keoni Evans