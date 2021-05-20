Three local tennis players advance to State Championships!

SAN ANTONIO — It was quite a day for the 409 in San Antonio with Nederland's Megan Do, Travis Mistry of Sabine Pass and Deweyville's Travis Menard all advancing to the championship round of the UIL State Tennis Tournament.
Do will meet Frisco Heritage's Syria Leesha Gourammagari in the 5A girls championship, while Mistry and Menard will face each on other for the 2A title.
Here's a look at results from Thursday's action in San Antonio.
5A GIRLS
Quarterfinals
Megan Do (Nederland) def. Kayla Pena (Rio Grande City) 6-3, 7-5
Semifinals
Megan Do (Nederland) def. Reika Nagai (Frisco Centennial) 6-1, 6-4
2A BOYS
Quarterfinals
Travis Mistry (Sabine Pass) def. Lawrence Stock (Chilton) 6-0, 6-0
James Menard (Deweyville) def. Hunter Oliver (Martin's Mill) 6-1, 6-3
Semifinals
Travis Mistry (Sabine Pass) def. Austin Askins (Miles) 6-1, 6-0
James Menard (Deweyville) def. Chase Curry (Archer City) 6-0, 6-3