Three local tennis players advance to State Championships!

Megan Do, Travis Mistry and James Menard to compete for State titles in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — It was quite a day for the 409 in San Antonio with Nederland's Megan Do, Travis Mistry of Sabine Pass and Deweyville's Travis Menard all advancing to the championship round of the UIL State Tennis Tournament.

Do will meet Frisco Heritage's Syria Leesha Gourammagari in the 5A girls championship, while Mistry and Menard will face each on other for the 2A title.

Here's a look at results from Thursday's action in San Antonio.

5A GIRLS

Quarterfinals

Megan Do (Nederland) def. Kayla Pena (Rio Grande City) 6-3, 7-5

Semifinals

Megan Do (Nederland) def. Reika Nagai (Frisco Centennial) 6-1, 6-4

2A BOYS

Quarterfinals

Travis Mistry (Sabine Pass) def. Lawrence Stock (Chilton) 6-0, 6-0

James Menard (Deweyville) def. Hunter Oliver (Martin's Mill) 6-1, 6-3