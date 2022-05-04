Three local soccer teams are preparing for Regional Tournaments

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's been a special soccer season for the 409 with three local teams advancing to Regional Tournaments.
The East Chambers boys are competing in the 4A Region III Semifinals in Katy along with the Lumberton girls.
Meanwhile the West Brook Lady Bruins will travel to Deer Park for the 6A Region III Tournament.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
4A REGION III TOURNAMENT
Legacy Stadium, Katy
Semifinals - Friday
Mexia vs (11) Stafford, 1:00 pm
(2) East Chambers vs (13) Salado, 5:00 pm
Championship
Saturday, 1:00 pm
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
6A REGION III TOURNAMENT
Abshier Stadium, Deer Park
Semifinals - Friday
(4) Ridge Point vs Atascocita, 12:30 pm
West Brook vs (12) Stratford, 2:00 pm
Championship
Saturday, 12:30 pm
4A REGION III TOURNAMENT
Legacy Stadium, Katy
Semifinals - Friday
Burnet vs (4) Bay City, 11:00 am
(6) Lumberton vs (4) Lake Belton, 3:00 pm
Championship
Saturday, 11:00 am