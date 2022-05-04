Three local soccer teams are preparing for Regional Tournaments

East Chambers boys; West Brook and Lumberton girls are just two wins from reaching State

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's been a special soccer season for the 409 with three local teams advancing to Regional Tournaments.

The East Chambers boys are competing in the 4A Region III Semifinals in Katy along with the Lumberton girls.

Meanwhile the West Brook Lady Bruins will travel to Deer Park for the 6A Region III Tournament.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

4A REGION III TOURNAMENT

Legacy Stadium, Katy

Semifinals - Friday

Mexia vs (11) Stafford, 1:00 pm

(2) East Chambers vs (13) Salado, 5:00 pm

Championship

Saturday, 1:00 pm

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

6A REGION III TOURNAMENT

Abshier Stadium, Deer Park

Semifinals - Friday

(4) Ridge Point vs Atascocita, 12:30 pm

West Brook vs (12) Stratford, 2:00 pm

Championship

Saturday, 12:30 pm