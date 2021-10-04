Three Kelly athletes sign letters of intent

Kelly holds signing ceremony for three of their top athletes

BEAUMONT, Texas — It was a big afternoon at Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School with seniors Braden Sheldon, Aaron Sheldon and Sam Lain all signing their letters of intent.

Braden Sheldon is heading to Tyler Junior College where he'll play football for the Apaches, Aaron Sheldon will take his baseball talents to Howard College while Lain will suit up for Hendrix College located in Arkansas.

Braden was a three year varsity quarterback spending his sophomore and senior year at Kelly High School and his junior year at West Brook.

After earning the starting spot at Kelly his sophomore year, he threw for over 1800 yards and 18 TDs leading Kelly to their first winning season in 7 years. Prior to his season ending injury in the first game of his senior year, he threw for 121 Yards and 1 TD while also rushing for 95 yards on 5 carries with 1 TD through 4 drives.

Aaron Sheldon was named 2nd team All-District Pitcher his sophomore year and 2020 Perfect Game Pre-season All American his senior year.

Laine was a four-year varsity starter for the Kelly Bulldog soccer team.