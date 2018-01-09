BEAUMONT — We're kicking off the 2018 high school football season in Southeast Texas with 409Sports, 12News' brand new Friday night football show.

You can watch #409Sports every Friday night at 10:20 p.m. on 12News or via the 12News App and on 12NewsNow.com.

Lance Edwards and J Russel as well as the rest of the crew at 12News will be working hard every Friday and throughout the preceding week to bring ALL the action on the gridiron in Southeast Texas.

PHOTOS: Week one 409 Sports Southeast Texas Friday night football photos
Kountze HS
E Chambers at Kountze HS
Warren
Kelly High School
Port Arthur
Port Arthur
LC-M at Woodville
LC-M at Woodville
LC-M at Woodville
LC-M at Woodville
Port Arthur Memorial
Pre game at Beaumont Memorial Stadium for Beaumont United High School's first game ever.
Pre game at Beaumont Memorial Stadium for Beaumont United High School's first game ever.
Pre game at Beaumont Memorial Stadium for Beaumont United High School's first game ever.
Getting ready for the 409Sports Game of the Week at "The Reservation."
Getting ready for the 409Sports Game of the Week at "The Reservation."
Getting ready for the 409Sports Game of the Week at "The Reservation."
Getting ready for the 409Sports Game of the Week at "The Reservation."
Pre game in Port Neches
Pre-game in Port NEches
12News' J Russell and Indian Spirit
Pre-game in Sour Lake
Before the game Friday night in Sour Lake.
Pre-Game in Port Neches

