It's high school football playoff time in Texas and we're breaking down the road to the title!

Texas high school football playoffs are here and we're breaking down key matchups live, Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The road to AT&T Stadium has been mapped out. Who will make the journey, and claim a state championship?

After the strangest high school football season to date, the playoffs are finally set in 5A and 6A. In six weeks, we'll be crowning state champions.

Will we see another Duncanville-North Shore classic in 6A-Division I? Who is the favorite in a wide open 6A-Division II? Can Denton Ryan finally take that final step, and claim their first state title since 2002? And will the winner of Ennis-Aledo have enough left in the tank to finish the job in 5A-Division II?

Or how about the the gauntlet in 5A-Division II's Region III, with #3 Fort Bend Marshall, #4 Huntsville, and #5 Texarkana Texas High all likely to face one another in the regional semis and regional finals. Will it be Manvel or Cedar Park in the state semifinals in 5A-Division I? Or can someone spring an upset?

Is there a better region in Texas than Region III, across the top four divisions?

We're breaking it down live, Tuesday, December 8

Tuesday at 2:30, our TEGNA Texas team will break down the postseason, as 64 teams from each division gear up for what they hope will be a six-game run to a championship.

In 6A-Division I, it is wide open. #2 Duncanville and #1 North Shore are the favorites to return to the title game, sure. But they will both have incredibly difficult paths to get there. The top ranked Mustangs will likely have a path something like this, just to get to the state semifinals: state-ranked Pearland Dawson team in the second round; the winner of #16 Cy-Fair and #6 Katy Tompkins in the 3rd round; and state-ranked Atascocita in the regional final.

Plainly put, Region III is absolutely stacked.

Duncanville, meanwhile, likely will have to contend with 17th-ranked Spring Westfield, and whoever survives the bottom half of the bracket, between #18 Rockwall, #11 Desoto, and #15 Spring. Region II is no picnic.

Region I features a quartet of ranked teams, and some major question marks, too. Will #19 Southlake Carroll have superstar quarterback Quinn Ewers back from injury? Can #4 Allen play enough defense to get back to the state semis? Could #14 Arlington Martin or #23 Euless Trinity spring an upset, and get a state semifinal?

And in Region IV, there is a juicy rematch of district rivals looming in the regional final, as we could see #3 Austin Westlake and #5 Lake Travis square off for a berth in the semis. And that's only if #24 Round Rock or Cibolo Steele don't stand in their way.