Soccer opens CHRISTUS All-Star Classic week

East and West pick up wins on opening night of CHRISTUS All-Star Classic

SOUR LAKE, Texas — The 8th Annual CHRISTUS All-Star Classic got underway Tuesday night with a pair of entertaining soccer matches at Hardin-Jefferson's Hawk Stadium.

In early action the East All-Stars pulled away to win the girls game, 5-2.

After trading goals, Port Neches-Groves' Marlee Sonnier broke through with a go ahead goal with just over eight minutes left in the first half.

The West would even things in the second half after Barbers Hill's Jacei Merdith collected her own rebound to beat the keeper.

Just over a minute later the East would go back on top when West Brook's Ashlyn Neireiter drilled a nice pass in the box into the back of the net. She would be named MVP for the East, while Crosby's Amelia Horsfield took home the honors for the West.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville's Annabelle Fisher capped off the scoring, converting a penalty kick with just over fourteen minutes remaining.

Scoring was at more of a premium in the nightcap with the boys playing to a 2-2 draw after regulation. In the end the West outscored the East 4-1 in the shootout to take home the victory.

Things got started in the first half when Beaumont United's Marcelo Rocha unleashed a beautiful shot from deep that beat the keeper.

The East advantage would disappear though when Dayton's Angel Aguiar converted a free kick later in the opening half of play.