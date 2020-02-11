Small School Volleyball Area Round Schedule

BEAUMONT, Texas — The second round of the small school postseason is here with the Area Round getting underway tonight across the Lone Star State.
The 409 still had eight teams in the UIL Playoffs entering the second week of action.
4A AREA ROUND
Bridge City vs El Campo
Tuesday 6:30 pm, The Pavilion - Houston
Winner vs Huffman Hargrave or Sealy
3A AREA ROUND
Warren vs Hardin
Tuesday 6:00 pm, Kountze High School
Winner vs Central Heights or Tarkington
2A AREA ROUND
#7 Deweyville vs Centerville
Tuesday 6:00 pm, Corrigan-Camden High School
Winner vs Lovelady or #4 Leon
#5 Iola 3 Colmesneil 0
(25-7, 25-6, 25-3)
Evadale vs Normangee
Tuesday 6:00 pm, Huntington High School
Winner vs #5 Iola
1A AREA ROUND
Oakwood def. High Island (Forfeit due to COVID-19)
Chester vs Trinidad
Tuesday 6:00 pm, Grapeland High School
Winner vs #1 Neches or Burkeville
Burkeville vs #1 Neches
Tuesday 8:00 pm, Huntington High School
Winner vs Chester or Trinidad