Small School Volleyball Area Round Schedule

Eight local teams will play in the Area Round of the UIL State Playoffs

BEAUMONT, Texas — The second round of the small school postseason is here with the Area Round getting underway tonight across the Lone Star State.

The 409 still had eight teams in the UIL Playoffs entering the second week of action.

4A AREA ROUND

Bridge City vs El Campo

Tuesday 6:30 pm, The Pavilion - Houston

Winner vs Huffman Hargrave or Sealy

3A AREA ROUND

Warren vs Hardin

Tuesday 6:00 pm, Kountze High School

Winner vs Central Heights or Tarkington

2A AREA ROUND

#7 Deweyville vs Centerville

Tuesday 6:00 pm, Corrigan-Camden High School

Winner vs Lovelady or #4 Leon

#5 Iola 3 Colmesneil 0

(25-7, 25-6, 25-3)

Evadale vs Normangee

Tuesday 6:00 pm, Huntington High School

Winner vs #5 Iola

1A AREA ROUND

Oakwood def. High Island (Forfeit due to COVID-19)

Chester vs Trinidad

Tuesday 6:00 pm, Grapeland High School

Winner vs #1 Neches or Burkeville