Small School Regional Quarterfinal Volleyball Schedule

Bridge City, Deweyville, Evadale and Chester have advanced to the Regional Quarterfinals!

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's been a special year for our small school volleyball teams with four of our locals advancing to the Regional Quarterfinals.

In Class 4A Bridge City, the Lady Cardinals are in the round for the first time since 2007. Becca Peveto's team will face traditional Region III power Huffman Hargrave at Lumberton High School Thursday evening at 5:30.

In 2A there are a pair of 409 representatives. Athletic Director Brandon Prouse says this is the first time in program history that the Deweyville volleyball program has advanced to the third round. The seventh-ranked Lady Pirates will battle number four Leon tomorrow night at 6:30 in Huntington.

District rival Evadale has also made it back to the Regional Quarterfinals for the first time since 2016. The Lady Rebels will try to upset fifth-ranked Iola at 6:30 tomorrow night in Woodville.

And finally in Class 1A Chester will face top-ranked Neches at Crockett High School tomorrow. This is the fifth time since 2015 that the Lady Jackets will play in the third round.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

4A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Bridge City vs Huffman Hargrave

Friday 5:30 pm, Lumberton High School

Winner vs #3 China Spring or Carthage

2A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

#7 Deweyville vs #4 Leon

Thursday 6:30 pm, Huntington High School

Winner vs #1 Beckville or Boles

Evadale vs #5 Iola

Thursday 6:30 pm, Woodville High School

Winner vs Cumby or Gary