Six Southeast Texas soccer teams to compete in Regional Quarterfinals

Area teams hope to punch their tickets to Regional Tournaments

BEAUMONT, Texas — Six area teams will battle it out in the Regional Quarterfinals tomorrow night with hopes of advancing to Regional Tournaments.

Lumberton and East Chambers boys marched one step closer to State with wins Tuesday night. While Port Neches-Groves, Lumberton, Hardin-Jefferson and Little Cypress-Mauriceville girls teams all took care of business.

With the Lumberton Lady Raiders meeting Hardin-Jefferson, the 409 is guaranteed to have one team advance to a Region III Tournament.

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER PLAYOFFS